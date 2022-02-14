Six around the world cruises to include the capital of Costa del Sol in their itineraries One cruise involves 274 days spent at sea visiting 157 destinations in 65 countries and five continents. It costs from 52,681 euros, plus taxes, per passenger sharing a cabin. Malaga will be visited on day 217

Malaga is included on the itineraries of six cruise ships offering around the world trips in 2023 and 2024.

Some cruises cost up to 102,000 euros per passenger and last as long 274 days. The first of these cruises will arrive in April 2023. The MS Zuiderdam leaves from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 3 January next year and arrives in Malaga on 8 April 2023. The Island Princess, which will depart from the same port in the United States on 5 January, will stop in Malaga on 15 April 2023 as part of its 129-day cruise.

Malaga is also a destination for the longest and most expensive cruise on offer. The ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ on the Serenade of the Seas ship operated by the Royal Caribbean shipping company, will depart from Miami on 10 December 2023 for a cruise that will not end until 10 September 2024. On day 217 of the cruise, it will visit Malaga. The cruise costs from 52,681 euros, plus 3,418 taxes, per passenger sharing a double room, up to 102,000 euros in a junior suite. Passengers will visit 157 destinations in 65 countries and five continents.

According to Royal Caribbean, “No matter where in the world you’re sailing, Serenade of the Seas keeps you close to all the natural splendor. Once onboard, panoramic views and acres of glass ensure you’ll never miss a moment of the surrounding scenery. In between adventures onshore, you can soak up the sun poolside, tee off on the mini golf green, and dig into world-class flavours that will take you from Tuscany to Tokyo.”