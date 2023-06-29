McArthurGlen in Malaga set to be biggest designer outlet in whole of Spain The retail complex, located on the city’s Plaza Mayor commercial park, already features more than 100 stores and is open every day of the week, including Sundays, during summer

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Malaga, has already reached 100% of its current capacity with the recent arrival of Hurley and Editions, two premium clothing and shoe brands that will help boost traffic at the centre at the start of peak holiday season.

After the reopening of New Balance in May, there are now more than a hundred firms that make up the retail complex on the city’s Plaza Mayor commercial park. The centre’s operator now plans to invest 75 million euros in the coming years in an expansion that will make it the largest luxury outlet in Spain.

A new feature this peak high season is that McArturGlen has launched a free shuttle bus service that, until 30 August, will connect the centre of Malaga and the outlet every Friday and Saturday, with the aim of attracting more tourists. The retail centre, which employs more than six hundred people, will open every day of the week during the summer, including Sundays, from ten in the morning until ten at night.

The general director of McArthurGlen, Javier Mendizábal, is predicting a good summer with sales that can represent up to 35% of the total for the year. "It is the star season for us and for the Costa del Sol in general," he pointed out.

Mendizábal also highlighted that the increase in the number of air connections to Malaga greatly benefits the arrival of high-spending international tourists, such as those who come from the Middle East, the US or Morocco. "We have to be prepared at all levels to respond to an increasingly demanding client and with very different needs due to the different countries and cultures from which they come, without forgetting our local and national clients who are fundamental to us," he added.