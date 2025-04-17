McArthurGlen Designer Outlet centre in Malaga receives international recognition

Juan Soto Malaga Thursday, 17 April 2025, 06:29 Compartir

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga has just received an important distinction. The luxury brand shopping centre located near Malaga Airport has been mentioned in a European ranking of the best outlet centres in terms of economic performance. According to the latest annual report produced by German consultancy Ecostra GmbH and French research institute Magdus, the high-end shopping area ranks third in Europe and first in Spain.

The international report used the 2024 balance that McArthurGlen Málaga closed last year with, consolidating the company's continuous growth in both affluence and turnover. The centre's director, Javier Mendizábal, admitted to feeling "very satisfied" by the results that have been achieved in just five years. "We have managed to lead the Spanish ranking and position ourselves third in Europe. It is a source of pride for all of us, especially because the ranking is based on the opinion of our brands, which evaluate the performance of their shops in different outlet centres," said Mendizábal.

As the director put it, McArthurGlen Málaga has become "more than just a shopping centre", as it offers the growing number of local and foreign visitors not only "premium brands at competitive prices" but also "events such as concerts, exhibitions and live shows". Mendizábal expressed his gratitude to the centre's customers and praised their trust and loyalty.

McArthurglen Group's development director for Spain, Jose Luis Arenas, said: "From the outset, we were confident about the prospects of our project and this moment only confirms the relevance of the expansion we are currently working on with the local, regional and state governments for our group and for Malaga. Our aim is to consolidate our outlet as an international shopping tourism destination, which will help to further reduce the seasonality of tourism in Andalucía, especially in Malaga and the Costa del Sol."

The shopping centres Serravalle in Italy and Roermond in the Netherlands, which belong to the same group, are ranked first and second, respectively. In addition, five other shopping centres of the group (Cheshire Oaks and York in the UK, Castel Romano and Noventa in Italy and Parndorf in Austria) are among the top 20 in the report. The McArthurGlen Group has also been named 'Best Outlet Centre Operator in Europe 2024'.

Assessment survey

The report ranks the most economically successful outlet centres in Europe from a tenant perspective. Its annual lists are compiled from surveys of the brands that have shops in each centre, with respect to their performance and results.

Spain has 21 outlets, occupying nearly 500,000 square metres of retail space, which represents 2.8% of the total area occupied by retail parks and galleries. By region, Madrid has five outlets; Andalucía four and Catalonia three. Valencia and Galicia have two, while Aragon, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Basque Country and Murcia have one.