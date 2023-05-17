Mayor pledges to save 82 million litres of water by installing smart showers on Malaga beaches, if re-elected

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Francisco de la Torre plans to install smart showers on beaches in Malaga in a bid to save 82 million litres of water if he is re-elected as mayor.

In the lead up to the local elections on 28 May the PP candidate announced at La Malagueta on Saturday, 13 May that he would install at least 15 smart showers on beaches in Malaga city.

The 36 water tanks for the public showers would be changed and replaced by solar-powered desalination plants, he added.

De la Torre also committed to build a new access point on Guadalmar beach, which would join the existing ones in La Malagueta, Misericordia and El Dedo. He also pledged to install more shaded areas at children’s beaches in a bid to improve the city’s beaches.

A feasibility study for a marine biological reserve in the Baños del Carmen would also be requested, while De la Torre also promised to promote the planting of posidonia meadows on the coast of Malaga city.

"We will use the potential offered by the sea as an economic driver to be more sustainable and create quality employment," he said.

"Malaga's beaches are renowned for their quality, cleanliness, great infrastructure and accessibility," he added.