File photo of the 9 November demonstration for the right to housing. Ñito Salas
Mass demonstration to demand solutions to housing crisis to be staged in Malaga on Saturday
The capital of the Costa del Sol will join around 40 other cities in the nationwide protest across Spain

Cristina Vallejo

Cristina Vallejo

Malaga

Friday, 4 April 2025, 18:12

This Saturday a united demonstration has been called in forty Spanish cities for the right to housing which, according to the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), has become the most worrying problem in the country, due to the difficulties involved in accessing it, both in terms of buying and renting. For this reason, it is not only the big cities that are called to take to the streets, but also medium-sized and small cities, such as Burgos and Cuenca.

One of the earliest to start will be Malaga, where the march will start at half past eleven in the morning from the Plaza de la Merced. From that point, the marchers will head down Calle Alcazabilla to the Alameda to enter the Perchel through Calle Cuarteles and finish in Huelin park with the reading of the manifesto. There, a picnic, involving a large gathering of people, is planned until late in the afternoon.

The fact that the end of the route will be Huelin and not the Plaza de la Constitución, as is usual in any demonstration, is a gesture that the organising organisation, Málaga Para Vivir, wants to make to the city's neighbourhoods.

This is already the third housing demonstration to be staged in Malaga, after the protests that took place on 29 June and 9 November last year, when more than 10,000 people took to the streets to demand solutions to Spain's housing crisis.

The slogan of the protest on this occasion is "Let's put an end to the housing business" and, as the organisers stated when they announced their support for the countrywide protest, the march, as well as being a demand for an accessible roof over people's heads, will also be a denunciation of "a city model based on real estate and tourist speculation that expels its inhabitants, makes employment precarious and destroys the area".

The united national call demands a reduction in rents and the establishment of prices linked to household income; the expropriation of investment fund housing and empty houses so that they become public property; the recovery of tourist flats and temporary rentals for the long-stay market; and indefinite rental contracts. Organisers also target 'de-occupation' companies and call for a halt to evictions.

