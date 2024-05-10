Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

English Cemetery. SUR
Market at historic English Cemetery offers chance to win entry to music festival
Market at historic English Cemetery offers chance to win entry to music festival

The Mercadillo del Inglés - a market with stalls selling secondhand books in English and Spanish, vintage clothes and accessories, crafts and candles and similar items - will be held on 11 May

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:37

This Saturday, 11 May, from 11am until 7pm, the English Cemetery in Malaga city will be holding the Mercadillo del Inglés, a market with stalls selling secondhand books in English and Spanish, vintage clothes and accessories, crafts and candles and similar items.

There will also be a surprise cake created by the Hermanas Pobres de Santa Clara religious order. Besides the sweet treats, there will be a food truck with burgers and beer.

Entry to the market is one euro (children are free) and will include entry into a draw to win two season tickets for the Galaxy Sound Festival that takes place on 16, 17 and 18 May in Malaga. The ticket will also come with a QR code that can be used to purchase reduced price tickets to the festival.

The historic English Cemetery is the oldest Protestant burial ground on the Spanish mainland and is close to Malaga's bullring. For more information email info@cementerioinglesmalaga.org

