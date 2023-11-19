Man jailed for 23 years after stabbing his 89-year-old father to death in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A man who stabbed his sleeping father to death and then stole cash from a safe inside their home has been sentenced to 23 years' prison in Malaga.

The man, who lived with his 89-year-old father, grabbed a knife from t﻿he kitchen and went to the victim's bedroom "with the firm intention of ending his life" overnight on 2 August 2021, the Provincial Court of Malaga heard.

He then stabbed his father 11 times and snatched a golden chain from his neck with a key to a safe inside their house that had 5,000 euros inside. The victim died at the scene. The son then fled, leaving the murder weapon on the bedside table.

According to the court judgement, the man's son planned to flee to the Netherlands, but was arrested three days after committing the crime when National Police found him hiding out at a house. Officers discovered he had 2,250 euros in cash on him, which had belonged to his father.

The man was sentenced to 23 years behind bars. He has also been ordered to pay 50,000 euros compensation to each of his five siblings.