Man caught stealing items from Malaga church and hiding them in a child's pushchair The individual was spotted on a security camera and police arrested the alleged thief outside Santuario de la Victoria as he was about to leave

The man was arrested outside the church while he was leaving.

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A man allegedly used a child's pushchair to make off with sacred items allegedly stolen from the Santuario de la Victoria Catholic church in Malaga.

The man entered the open door to the parish church at around 10.30am on Wednesday, 3 May, and after checking there were no other people inside, tried to break into some cabinets to steal money.

While there was no one else inside the building at the time, a member of the church was watching the events unfold on a video surveillance camera and immediately alerted the National Police.

The alleged thief then took some other objects from the church and put them in the pushchair, but was caught by officers when he was about to leave, and arrested.

National Police are now investigating the case but, a According to SUR sources, this same man has been already identified on previous occasions for his alleged links to other robberies in Malaga churches.

He had allegedly committed a similar crime in another parish church just a few days ago, and had also broken an alms box - where cash donations are usually kept - in the Santuario de la Victoria several weeks ago.