Man arrested at Malaga Airport after stabbing in the neck attack in Mallorca
112 incident

The detained individual, who is charged with attempted murder, fled the Spanish holiday island hours after the incident

Europa Press

Mallorca

Monday, 21 August 2023, 15:27

A man accused of stabbing another man in the neck on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca has been arrested at Malaga Airport.

According to a statement released by the National Police on Sunday 20 August, the incident occurred on 29 July. Police who attended found a man bleeding profusely from the neck. He was rushed to Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit and underwent emergency surgery.

Serious injuries

The homicide unit of the National Police then launched a manhunt to find the person who fled the incident, and allegedly caused a 20-centimetre wound to the left side of the victim's neck.

Officers discovered that about 3am the victim was approached by a man who regularly frequented the area . An argument broke out between the pair and the victim pushed the assailant, and turned away. At that moment, and after walking a few metres, the victim was struck in the neck and instantly fell to the ground.

Officers then identified the alleged attacker, a middle-aged Cuban man, and found out that he had left the island hours after the attack, and that he was on the Spanish mainland. Investigators also discovered that the alleged assailant was in Malaga and that he intended to leave Spain. A police operation was set up at the airport, where officers arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder.

