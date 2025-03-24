Malaga opens immersive bullfighting expereience at La Malagueta bullring

Salado, Sanz and De la Torre next to the suit that Christian Lacroix designed for Javier Conde.

La Malagueta bullring in Malaga now offers an immersive experience that takes visitors through the bullfighting tradition's history to the centre of the bullring. The new Centro de Experiencias Inmersivas de la Tauromaquia (CEIT), which opened on Friday 21 March, is equipped with historical objects, virtual reality games, videos, olfactory and sensory experiences, bringing the public closer to the artworks of Rafael Alberti, Nacho Martín, Denis Belgrano or Christian Lacroix.

The inauguration of the centre was attended by head of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, regional minister Antonio Sanz, Malaga's mayor Francisco de la Torre and director of bullfighting affairs Borja Ortiz.

The aim of the tour is educational, targeting both bullfighting fans and those that are not so fond of the practice but want to learn more about Spain's history. The CEIT offers visitors a walk through the history of La Malagueta and its previous bullrings and an exploration of art, costumes and the relationship between man and bullfighting. In addition to artists directly related to the tradition, the museum also introduces the link between bullfighting and the works of world renowned artists such as Orson Welles and Dalí.

Poster of the first bullfight at La Malagueta in 1876

Among the treasures at the CEIT is a copy of the original poster that announced the first bullfight at La Malagueta in 1876. It was discovered in the Carriquiri library at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring.

Visitors will be immersed in the actual bullfighting experience in two ways: by participating in an interactive game or by watching various videos that are on display at the museum.

Francisco Salado described the CEIT as a "pioneering" centre in the heart of Malaga's tourism agenda. "This centre is destined to become one of the great tourist and cultural attractions of the province, a reference point for lovers of the world of bullfighting and for all those who want to learn about our traditions and our way of understanding life," he said.

'This centre is destined to become one of the great tourist and cultural attractions of the province'

Antonio Sanz praised the centre for uniting tradition with technology and the avant-garde to approach bullfighting in all its dimensions, both cultural and as a generator of the economy, employment and tourism. "Bullfighting is more alive than ever," he stated.

TIMETABLES AND PRICES

Opening days: Monday to Sunday.

Opening hours: From 10am to 6pm (winter) and from 10am to 7pm (summer).

Admission: 7-14 euros