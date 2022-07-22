La Malagueta beach opens assisted service point for people with reduced mobility

Malaga now has three assistance points for people with reduced mobility after opening the latest addition on the La Malagueta beach. This year the town hall is allocating 328,000 euros for its Disfruta la Playa (Enjoy the Beach) programme that offers assisted and autonomous bathing points in the city.

The Beaches department has earmarked 200,000 euros and the Accessibility department 128,000 euros. "It was requested that there should also be an accessible point in La Malagueta and this has been fulfilled," said the councillor for Beaches, Teresa Porras. The councillor, accompanied by the councillor for Accessibility, Francisco Pomares, and the president of the Malagan Association of People Affected by Polio and Post Polio (Amapyp), Gracia Acedo, visited the new area on Wednesday.

Pomares said that this service will allow everyone to have accessibility to the beaches without depending on relatives. The programme is available every day of the week between 12pm and 8pm until 15 September. Interested users will be able to go with a companion and will have to make an appointment by calling 621 193 193 as there is a limited capacity "to ensure that people are assisted", said the councillor for Accessibility. Pomares said that at the designated points there will be professionals to assist people with reduced mobility. La Malagueta has an area of 100 square metres, as does El Dedo, unlike La Misericordia, which has 200 square metres.

"The important thing is not to go to the beach because it is summer, but for health reasons," Acedo said. The president of Amapyp hopes that the project will continue to be extended to other beaches in the capital. The city also has five autonomous accessible bathing points located in Guadalmar, San Andrés, La Caleta, Pedregalejo and El Palo. In all the assisted points there are various services such as reserved parking for people with reduced mobility, ramp access to the beach, accessible changing rooms/toilets, lifeguard and lifeguard post, walkways to the concrete shore and accessible outdoor showers.