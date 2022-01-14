Malaga’s old Correos post office building moves closer to becoming a luxury hotel New regional urban planning law makes progress possible for the iconic building

The building has been closed for more than a decade / SUR

Two years after it was acquired by Israeli oil magnate Haim Tsuff, Malaga’s old Corroes post office building took a step closer towards becoming a luxury hotel this week.

Tsuff’s representatives, led by Francisco Ruiz, met with the council’s Municipal Urban Planning Management team with a proposal to end its current 'equipamiento' planning designation to one that would allow for the development of a luxury hotel on Wednesday 12 January.

The Israeli businessman has offered to give the council a plot of land the same size as the hotel which the council can designate as 'equipamiento' . Tsuff acquired the iconic building for 23.5 million when it was auctioned by the Junta de Andalucía. The building covers a total of 15,656 square metres.

The swap is permissible under the new Law to Promote the Sustainability of the Territory of Andalucía (LISTA) which opened a “new regulatory horizon” for urban planning across the region.

"This law greatly facilitates operations such as the one we intend to carry out with the Post Office, it simplifies the management. Now we are beginning to see light," said Ruiz.