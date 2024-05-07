Malaga's Plaza Mayor shopping centre launches parking space reservation service, and this is how it will work

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 12:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

A new, completely free of charge service for customers is coming to Plaza Mayor shopping centre in Malaga.

This is My Place to Park, an online system through which shoppers can reserve a parking space in a priority area through the Plaza Mayor mobile app, allowing them to better plan their visit without any additional cost.

The new parking reservation feature is available within the shopping centre's smartphone app, under the 'centre services' tab, and will allow users to reserve a space for their car for several hours in the main façade car park.

The service can also be accessed by scanning the QR code on the information posts at the retail park on the .