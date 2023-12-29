Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A verdiales panda performs at the Fiesta Mayor.

Ver 20 fotos
A verdiales panda performs at the Fiesta Mayor. Salvador Salas
Traditions

Malaga's Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales, a lively musical tradition

Thousands of people gathered in the Puerto de la Torre on Thursday to enjoy 25 pandas performing traditional verdiales music

Antonio M. Romero / SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 29 December 2023, 12:45

Every 28 December, a unique event takes place in Malaga, the Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales. It is a tradition deeply rooted in provincial folklore and the customs of the rural, mountainous areas of Malaga. Every year, thousands of people make the pilgrimage to the Parque Andrés Jiménez Díaz in the Puerto de la Torre district of the city to enjoy the music and vigour of the 'pandas' (bands).

The pandas are divided into three styles, Almogía, Comares and Montes, and the traditional music of each of the styles is passed down through families and communities. There is no shortage of young members to carry on the tradition, ensuring the survival of this unique art.

Photo gallery

María José Salazar, one of the few panda mayors, in this case Coto de Tres Hermanas from Campanillas explains, "It is no longer just a family tradition, the verdiales schools are helping to attract young people."

On the day not only are there the official performances on the stage but also impromptu parties which draw the public into the action.

The pandas rehearse intensively for months before the big day and prepare their outfits, creating the striking hats with flowers, bows, mirrored discs and pearls, to make the biggest impact at the competition in which the band who can play fastest and flawlessly, wins.

The verdiales are like a colourful banner of the mountains of Malaga, nurtured and developed in the rural winepresses and farmhouses and brandished proudly at this spectacular event.

