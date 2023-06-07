Malaga-based Victoria beer is official sponsor of Spain's national football team The city brewery announced the extension of the sponsorship for the next four years with a video featuring Fernando Torres

Malaga based Cervezas Victoria has extended its sponsorship of Spain's national football team for the next four years. The announcement was made with the launch of a video starring former footballer Fernando Torres. Cervezas Victoria's relationship with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) began in June 2021 and, with the new agreement, will be extended until at least 2026.

In this new stage of the national team, which is entering a new phase with Luis de la Fuente as coach and with a European Championship on the horizon, Cervezas Victoria is keen to build on the renewed enthusiasm.

Director of Communications and External Relations of Cervezas Victoria, Genoveva Ferragut, told SUR: "The national team is a team that makes us all vibrate and this sponsorship includes both the senior men's and women's teams. It is very exciting for us".

Cervezas Victoria and RFEF signed their first agreement in June 2021 under which the Malaga brand became the official beer of the Spanish men's and women's national team.

This is the fourth campaign that Victoria has launched in relation to this sponsorship. Last June 2022, Victoria a Victoria was launched, starring Victoria Hernández, in support of the women's national team before the European Championship and last campaign, "The speech of a whole country", gathered the opinion of all fans about La Roja thanks to artificial intelligence.