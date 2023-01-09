Malaga and New York to promote each other's tourist attractions Direct flights are due to begin at the end of May and the travel industry in America is especially excited about the Picasso Year 2023 in Malaga

Malaga and Nueva York are preparing an unprecedented agreement to promote tourism and culture in each other’s cities and the first meetings have now taken place to draw up the plans.

2023 marks Picasso Year in Malaga, and from the end of May United Airlines will be running a direct flight between the Costa del Sol and the Big Apple. Both of these have played a determining role in the agreement, said Malaga’s tourism councillor, Jacobo Florido.

“There is a great deal of interest from NRC, the company responsible for promoting tourism in the American city,” he explained.

The tourism officials are now planning the activities, and the Malaga delegation has proposed a familiarisation trip so their counterparts in New York can see the city’s attractions for themselves.

“They have been to Madrid and Barcelona before, but it is important that they experience at first hand Malaga’s potential as a tourist destination for visitors from New York,” Florido said.

Direct flights this summer

The councillor also explained that the direct connection between Malaga and New York will be extremely important for the Costa del Sol and elsewhere in Andalucía. There will be three flights a week throughout the summer, until the end of September.

Initial interest in Malaga among the New York tourism company came from last year's promotional tour for the Picasso Year 2023. It marks 50 years since the death of the world-famous artist, who was born in Malaga.

The first presentation, at the NH Collection hotel in Manhattan, was attended by 50 of the most important travel agents and private tour organisers in the USA, along with journalists and well-known New York personalities.

The second, organised by Turespaña in New York in collaboration with Malaga council, brought more than 100 representatives from the travel industry in that city and New Jersey.

"Enormous interest"

Jacobo Florido said they showed enormous interest in the presentations, showing that Malaga was already in their sights as a desirable tourist destination, and that this agreement will bring a major increase in American visitors to the capital of the Costa del Sol.