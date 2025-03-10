Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rally after the suspension of the 8M demonstration in Plaza de la Merced on Saturday. Migue Fernández
Three hundred people rally in Malaga despite heavy rain forcing suspension of International Women&#039;s Day protest
International Women's Day

Three hundred people rally in Malaga despite heavy rain forcing suspension of International Women's Day protest

The feminist women's association will meet with the city council today to decide on a new date for the demonstration: 'It will take place, that's for sure'

Cristina Pinto

Cristina Pinto

Malaga

Monday, 10 March 2025, 12:35

Despite the rain and the cancellation of the International Women's Day demonstration on 8 March, around 300 people still chose to gather in Malaga's Plaza de la Merced on Saturday. The smaller yet tenacious rally started at 12pm, at the same time that the official one was scheduled. Advocates were allowed 15 minutes to display their banners. Violet-coloured smoke filled the square and illuminated slogans such as 'Feminist pride, infinite hope' and 'Our rights are in danger, women respond'. Focus points of the demonstration were the sexual harassment allegations against politician and Podemos co-founder Íñigo Errejón and the reduction of the sentence of a man who raped a minor in Navarra.

After the National Police's allowance for a 15-minute protest, some attendees chose to remain in La Merced until 1pm. Feminist women's association president Andrea Barbotta said that a new date and route for the official rescheduled demonstration will be picked in a meeting with the city council on Monday. "We have to see what route we can take, as the Film Festival starts next week. When we know the options, we will meet on Tuesday to make the decision. What we know for sure is that it will take place. Just a few hours ago we heard about a new case of male violence in Jaén and it is our responsibility to raise our voices," said Barbotta.

The organisers of the march stressed the importance of raising "our voices for the right of all women in the world to live a life of freedom, justice, dignity and equal rights and opportunities".

The rally was attended by political representatives from Izquierda Unida (Toni Morillas), PSOE (Josele Aguilar), as well as MPs Ignacio López Cano and Mari Nieves Ramírez, among others.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola injects 11 million euros from budget surplus to complete Mercacentro market project
  2. 2 Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez reveals defence spending plan
  3. 3 Cordoba province brings its delights to the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  5. 5 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  6. 6 Not just a kiss
  7. 7 International schools and colleges to share views during SUR in English education forum
  8. 8 March sees parents in Andalucía signing up children for publicly funded schools for 2025/6
  9. 9 Top figures of flamenco head to Soho theatre in Malaga
  10. 10 Guadalteba: History hidden in a valley a short distance from Ronda

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Three hundred people rally in Malaga despite heavy rain forcing suspension of International Women's Day protest