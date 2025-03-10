Three hundred people rally in Malaga despite heavy rain forcing suspension of International Women's Day protest

Cristina Pinto Malaga Monday, 10 March 2025, 12:35 Compartir

Despite the rain and the cancellation of the International Women's Day demonstration on 8 March, around 300 people still chose to gather in Malaga's Plaza de la Merced on Saturday. The smaller yet tenacious rally started at 12pm, at the same time that the official one was scheduled. Advocates were allowed 15 minutes to display their banners. Violet-coloured smoke filled the square and illuminated slogans such as 'Feminist pride, infinite hope' and 'Our rights are in danger, women respond'. Focus points of the demonstration were the sexual harassment allegations against politician and Podemos co-founder Íñigo Errejón and the reduction of the sentence of a man who raped a minor in Navarra.

After the National Police's allowance for a 15-minute protest, some attendees chose to remain in La Merced until 1pm. Feminist women's association president Andrea Barbotta said that a new date and route for the official rescheduled demonstration will be picked in a meeting with the city council on Monday. "We have to see what route we can take, as the Film Festival starts next week. When we know the options, we will meet on Tuesday to make the decision. What we know for sure is that it will take place. Just a few hours ago we heard about a new case of male violence in Jaén and it is our responsibility to raise our voices," said Barbotta.

The organisers of the march stressed the importance of raising "our voices for the right of all women in the world to live a life of freedom, justice, dignity and equal rights and opportunities".

The rally was attended by political representatives from Izquierda Unida (Toni Morillas), PSOE (Josele Aguilar), as well as MPs Ignacio López Cano and Mari Nieves Ramírez, among others.