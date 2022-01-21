Malaga will host the largest cruise ship event in Europe this year Seatrade Cruise Med will bring together 600 professionals and the world's leading shipping companies in the capital of the Costa del Sol

M alaga is preparing to host the Seatrade Cruise Med event on 14 and 15 September. It will be the largest industry event of its kind in Europe this year.

The event will reinforce the Port and Malaga city as a premier cruise destination, officials said. The announcement was made at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid by the President of Puertos del Estado, Álvaro Rodríguez; the director of Events for Seatrade Cruise at a global level, Chiara Giorgi; and the President of Medcruise, Figen Ayan.

Malaga’s Deputy Mayor, Teresa Porras, said the announcement is “wonderful news for the city".

“Malaga will be the world capital of cruise tourism on September 14 and 15. It will consolidate Malaga as a friendly city which aspires to attract shipping companies interested in using Malaga’s facilities as a base port or stopover destination,” she added.

Boost for Costa del Sol tourism

Francisco Salado, the President of Tourism Costa del Sol, said the event will be a huge boost for the tourism sector and for Malaga city.

“Malaga and the Costa del Sol continue to gradually recover activity in the cruise sector. For many months, all the agents involved - shipping companies, ports, operators, shipping companies, and tour operators - have done their homework to adapt to a new scenario. So, we are amply prepared to guarantee the safety and well-being of cruise passengers as well as to host this event,” he said.

Figen Ayan added, “Málaga is a magnificent destination. Málaga is one of the most important ports in Spain and this event will mark the return of cruise ships after the pandemic. Seatrade Cruise Med will once again bring together all the protagonists with a renewed program.”