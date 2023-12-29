Malaga is in the 'Top 5' of the most sought after destinations for New Year's Eve

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 29 December 2023, 10:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga is one of the 'top five' cities in Spain considered as an ideal destination to ring in the New Year, according to new data.

The capital of the Costa del Sol sits in fourth place, after Palma de Mallorca, Alicante and Barcelona, according to data from flight and hotel search engine Jetcost.es

Spanish cities are set to benefit as many Europeans search for sun and good weather to see out 2023, in addition to good food, hotels and festivities. "All this has made Spain the most searched country on Jetcost to start the year 2024, ahead of Italy, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom," the company said.

For the study, Jetcost.es analysed flight searches between 26 December 2023 and 4 January 2024. The data revealed that Malaga is the most searched for by Dutch tourists, the third most by German and French visitors and the fourth most searched for by the British.

The company also added that flight searches for the end of the year have increased by 20%, while hotel searches have increased by 24% compared to 2022.

Spanish getaways

People in Spain have also joined the trend of wanting to travel to enjoy New Year's Eve in other destinations around the world. Jetcost.com pointed out that the capitals and large cities of the main European countries are the most popular among tourists from Spain. London is the most popular city, followed by Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Brussels. Tenerife is the most popular Spanish destination followed by Madrid, Gran Canaria, Barcelona and Malaga. Those who have chosen further flung destinations have opted for Istanbul and New York.

According to Viajes El Corte Inglés, bookings abroad for the end of the year among people in Spain have increased in December by 40%. Statista data suggests that seven million Spanish tourists will travel outside the country in the last month of the year in 2023.