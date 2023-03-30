Malaga temperatures forecast to rocket up to 31C this Friday Spain’s state weather agency Aemet also predicts that minimum temperatures will rise across much of the province

The heat will be the main feature of the weather in Malaga this Friday, 31 March, ahead of Holy Week and the world-famous Semana Santa processions that draw huge crowds across all of Spain.

State weather agency Aemet predicts that the mercury will skyrocket and high temperatures will be reached, especially in the city, where it will reach a maximum of 31 degrees. The minimum will also be high at 20 degrees.

Across the province, the minimum temperatures will also rise, but especially in the coastal areas.

The skies will be slightly cloudy on this last day of March with intervals of high clouds. The winds will blow from the west, and will be more intense on the coast, with some strong gusts.

Rest of Spain

In the rest of Spain, six regions will be on alert due to significant risk (amber) due to coastal phenomena or risk (yellow) due to heat, wind or haze, according to Aemet. The Canary Islands will have weather warnings for high temperatures, since it is forecast to exceed 34ºC in Gran Canaria (amber alert), and a yellow warning for high temperatures in the rest of the islands which, at the same time, will be at risk from winds of up to 75 kilometres per hour, and haze, since suspended dust will arrive from Africa that will limit visibility and worsen air quality.

Cloudy skies with rain are expected in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea area and the western Pyrenees. There will be cloudy intervals in the rest of the northwestern half of the peninsula, without weak and scattered precipitation being ruled out in the north of Extremadura, northern plateau, high Ebro and rest of the Pyrenees. The coasts of Galicia and the Cantabrian coast will have an amber warning this Friday due to significant risk from coastal phenomena, with waves of up to 7 metres high and winds of up to 74 kilometres per hour (force 8).

Daytime temperatures will continue to rise again in the Mediterranean area, but will drop in the rest of the mainland. Meanwhile, frosts will be likely in the Pyrenees.