This is what the short-term accommodation complex will look like. SUR
Málaga TechPark will open a 'flex living' residence for workers this summer

Under the auspices of The Residential Club, the non-permanent accommodation complex will boast 105 flats, a swimming pool, coworking space, cafeteria and other common areas

Nuria Triguero

Nuria Triguero

Mallaga

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 14:54

Grupo Lar, a company specialising in investment, development and management of real estate assets, and the Impacto Andalucía fund managed by Arcano have closed a deal with The Residential Club for the management of its "housing solutions building" for workers at Málaga TechPark. The project is nearing completion and is scheduled to launch this summer.

This flexible short-term accommodation - the first specifically designed for workers in Malaga - will be managed by The Residential Club, adding to the other ten residences the company supervises in Spain.

The building will house 105 flats and 186 beds, distributed across a total five floors in three interconnected blocks. Covering an area of 7,500 square metres, the space will also have 56 parking spaces and a swimming pool, as well as a bar-cafeteria, laundry facilities, common rooms, a multi-purpose room, gym, coworking spaces, a social room equipped with a cinema, a hall for events and a restaurant area.

This is the first non-permanent housing solution for workers in Málaga TechPark, the city's main business centre, which is currently home to 700 companies from 21 countries and more than 25,000 workers. These figures title it the city's main business and startup ecosystem.

The Residential Club currently manages more than 350 accommodation units in Spain and has over 450 new units secured for the next two years. Owning its own technology, it has an experienced team that is responsible for providing comprehensive property management.

