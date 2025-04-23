Some 40% of the 28,000 Málaga TechPark workers reside outside city boundary: this is where they live

Nuria Triguero Málaga Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 19:25 Compartir

Of the nearly 28,000 employees that Malaga's 'parque tecnológico' brings together, a significant portion (41%) lives outside the municipality. This was revealed in a TechPark survey carried out in the first quarter of this year among a large sample of workers: 8,623. The comparison between this study and those carried out in 2008, 2018, 2019 and 2023, shows that Malaga city is still hosts the largest number of residents, “although there has been a gradual decline over the last 15 years, in contrast with an increase in residents from other municipalities in the province", said the survey's authors.

Within the 59% of Málaga TechPark employees who reside in the city, there is a significant distribution between different areas, with the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood standing out, where 11% of the total number of employees reside. The rest are distributed in areas such as Carretera de Cádiz (9%), Bailén-Miraflores (7%) or Málaga Este and Centro, both with 7%. The remaining 31% is distributed as follows: the western Costa del Sol, which concentrates 13% of the employees; the Guadalhorce Valley area (10%); the eastern Costa del Sol (7%); and 4% in other provinces.

The study reveals that 6% of workers reside outside the province of Malaga. Specifically, 4% reside in other Andalusian provinces, with a greater number of companies with employees residing in the neighbouring provinces of Granada, Cadiz and Cordoba. Outside Andalucía reside only 2%, mainly in Madrid. The percentage of workers who work from outside Spain is "practically nil". The report shows that the hybrid working model is still the norm at the site, with a high concentration of employees working on a face-to-face basis on certain days of the week or month.

From Rincón de la Victoria to the Serranía de Ronda

For the first time, Málaga TechPark has compiled more detailed information regarding workers from other municipalities, beyond the capital of Costa del Sol. Locations such as Rincón de la Victoria (3.8%), Torremolinos (3.8%) and Alhaurín de la Torre (3.2%) have the highest population of employees who travel to the park, followed by Cártama (3.2%), Benalmádena (3.1%) and Mijas (2%). The percentage of residents in other areas of the province further away from TechPark are the Serranía de Ronda (1.4%), the Antequera region (1.24%), Guadalteba (0.81%), the North-East (0.56%) and the Sierra de las Nieves (0.24%).

In conclusion, the authors of the report warn that, for the technological area to continue to be an "instrument for economic development, attracting talent and companies", it is "of great importance" to improve public transport via the metro and the Cercanías commuter train to the park, as well as to increase the frequency and route of the EMT buses that arrive at Málaga TechPark from different areas of the city.