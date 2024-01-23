Malaga targets luxury holiday sector at international tourism fair in Madrid

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 11:12 | Updated 11:28h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga city is on a mission to attract more luxury tourists when it attends the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), which begins on Wednesday 24 January in Madrid. The delegation, headed by the mayor Francisco de la Torre, will today participate at the general assembly of the Spanish Luxury Association, in addition to attending the Exceltur Tourist Leadership Forum and the AVE Cities Network assembly.

Malaga city hall said: “Malaga goes to Fitur with the aim of publicising and strengthening some of the sectors with the most potential, such as premium and luxury tourism, food and wine tourism, and conference tourism which is capable of proposing great genuine experiences, through exclusive tourist products.”

At this year’s Fitur Malaga does not have its own exhibition stand but rather an integrated workspace in the Andalucía one, from where it intends to stake a position in emerging markets targeting wealthy tourists. The agenda, which includes 80 professional appointments, includes meetings with travel companies, tour operators who specialise in luxury segments and events and conferences, or in markets of special interest to the destination such as Asia, America, and the Middle East. Maintaining contacts with the Spanish, European, North American, and Asian tourist offices, and with event companies related to shows, fashion and lifestyle, complete the agenda.

Francisco de la Torre defended the city’s integration in the Andalusian exhibition stand. "We are delighted with this global presentation of the region, in which Malaga will have its space and place to show all the features that will be new in 2024. Fitur is always an opportunity to reinforce the city's presence in national and international tourism. We are going with the best intention of making the Andalusian stand and the projection of the capital of the Costa del Sol [Malaga city] a success.” The mayor added that the high occupancy witnessed in the city’s hotels “is a good indicator that this sector is well established”.

At the exhibition stand the city's tourism department will host almost thirty presentations including an informative breakfast with Turespaña and the Spanish tourist offices. Among these presentations, the Sustainable Tourism Plan of Malaga city stands out, which will take place on Thursday.

The capital of the Costa del Sol goes to Fitur – one of the three most important tourism fairs in the world – having exceeded three million overnight stays in the first eleven months of 2023. The council's tourism department highlights the fact that “the average stay throughout the month of 2023 has not dropped below two days, the average is currently 2.19. And in months like August, this indicator has shot up to 2.52 days, a rate that is exceeded in some international markets, such as the Netherlands, with 2.76 days; Germany, with 2.7; and the United Kingdom, with 2.58 in the month of November”.