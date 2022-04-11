New to Malaga: the supermarket that delivers your order in ten minutes The multinational Getir will be operating three online stores in the city, employing over 100 employees and offering around 2,000 products to choose from. With the capital of the Costa del Sol on the list, the company now has over 40 shops in Spain

Shop online and receive what you have ordered in ten minutes. The Turkish company Getir, which operates in 81 cities in its own country and more than 40 others in Spain, is now opening in Malaga. It will be offering a choice of around 2,000 products in its three online stores in the city.

Getir is already in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Zaragoza and Seville and the new initiative in Malaga means that Andalucía is the only region in Spain to have two cities in the scheme. People can use the Getir app to order products including chocolate, dairy produce, cleaning materials, crisps or animal food, to name just a few, and will receive them in a matter of minutes.

Electric vehicles

The delivery workers use bicycles and electric motorcycles to get around the city, from 8am to midnight on weekdays and from 9am to 2am at weekends. The company’s business model is based on rapid deliveries and an active policy of discounts, aimed especially at younger consumers.

With Malaga on the list, Getir now has over 40 shops in Spain. “It is above all a technology company which operates in the retail and logistics sector. It was founded in 2015 by Nazim Salur (the founder of BiTaksi, the biggest taxi app in Turkey), Serkan Borancili (the founder of GitiGidiyor, which was acquired by eBay in 2011) and Tuncay Tutek (former executive of Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo in Europe and the Middle East),” say sources at the company.