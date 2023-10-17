Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nightclubs in Malaga face inspections (file image).
Malaga venues face new safety inspections after Murcia nightclub ravaged by deadly fire
The local council will now move to reinforce the police presence in nightlife districts, such as the city centre, and continue to inspect venues for the correct operating licences

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 16:55

Nightlife venues across Malaga city face new safety inspections following the death of 13 people in Murcia earlier this month when a nightclub, that had not been granted an opening licence, caught fire.

The motion, presented by members of Spain's PSOE socialist workers' party, was approved on Monday 16 October and the city council will now move to reinforce the police presence in nightclub districts and inspect venues for licences and safety.

At the ordinary session of the urban planning committee, Mónica Reino, from the Old Town neighbourhood association complained about noise levels and called for nightclubs to be moved out of the city centre.

"But what can we expect from a council condemned for inaction against noise? In a half-hour walk through the old town we saw that half of the nightclubs do not have an emergency exit other than the main entrance. Council officers haven't set foot in the premises, but they tell us that they are safe places. Papers can say anything, but we can't stand living with discotheques under our houses," she said.

PSOE councillor Mariano Ruiz Araujo agreed: "There is a serious problem that the administration is letting pass. The dramatic event in Murcia has meant created watershed moment in the cities of Spain, but this council is not taking the matter seriously".

"The opening of these premises is based on a responsible declaration. And there are many that combine this business activity with residential use in the same building, something that the PGOU has not allowed since 1997. Ex officio inspections are not carried out. And we only have six inspectors in the city," he added.

Antonio Alcázar, of Vox, also called for lowering the noise level of nightclubs and for a greater police presence. "We are in favour of taking measures in this respect and of solving a problem that is not new and which requires political consensus," he said.

Councillor for security, Avelino Barrionuevo, pointed out that the fire prevention service has carried out 51 inspections so far this year. "Absolute safety does not exist, but our city has high standards. We should not demonise a sector that generally complies," he said.

