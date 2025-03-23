Massive admission price hike at two popular tourist attractions in Malaga city

At the meeting of the council's plenary committee for culture in Malaga city council on Thursday, members approved the provisional repeal of Ordinance number 36 regulating the public entry price to the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro castle monuments in the city, which will still have to go through this month's meeting of the full council next week. It will also have to go through a period of public consultation, and for interested parties to comment on it, for a period of 30 days by notice in the official provincial gazette (BOP). Also approved was a price change for the standard entry ticket, which will go from 3.50 euros to seven euros to enter one of either of the two monuments. In the case of the joint ticket to enter both monuments (Alcazaba and Gibralfaro), this will go from the current 5.50 euros to ten euros. Both price changes were approved on Thursday morning at the meeting of the city's culture committee with the absolute majority of the PP and votes against from all the opposition (PSOE, Vox and Con Málaga).

The proposal to increase ticket prices from those responsible for the culture area is in order to create "a structure more in line with financial needs and the commitment to public service."

From the opposition, only the spokesperson for Con Málaga, Nico Sguiglia, explained why he would vote against the measure. "We believe that the citizens of Malaga already pay their taxes and contribute with them to the expenditure that Malaga city council makes from cultural heritage," he said, so he demanded that free admission to monuments and museums be promoted for residents registered in Malaga city, stressing that the younger population should have free access to all the city's museums. He commented that, in the case of the Pompidou Museum, only 10% of the visitors were from Malaga, which did not have a huge impact on the balance sheet, and he asked the culture councillor Mariana Pineda what percentage of registered Malaga residents actually visited the city's monuments and museums.

Culture to consider one- or two-hour daily free slots instead of Sunday afternoons

Councillor Pineda made it clear that she was unaware of this percentage, but that she would ask her team about the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro, pointing out that, according to the European Union, admission should be free for all EU citizens. "It is true that special (pricing) policies can be established for some specific groups," she said. Pineda stressed that, for the time being, the EU allowed there to be four, admission-free days per month, which in this case applied to Sunday afternoons. She added that the culture department would look into whether there should be a daily time slot of one or two hours in which access to the monuments would be free instead of four days a month "to encourage the people of Malaga to access their monuments", although she did not mention whether the rest of the visitors from outside Malaga or overseas visitors could do so at the same level of attendance.

With regard to young people, Mercedes Martín as councillor for the youth reminded Pineda that there is already the 'Alterna tu ocio' programme that provides the youth with concessionary tickets to the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro as well as educational programmes for all schools.