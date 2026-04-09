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Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre

The alleged perpetrator sprayed graffiti on several facades in the historic centre, including that of a historical heritage site

SUR

Thursday, 9 April 2026, 13:56

The Malaga Local Police have identified the person behind several graffiti on the facades of buildings in the historic centre.

The investigation began after the police linked several acts of vandalism in Plaza San Pedro de Alcántara, an establishment located on Calle Tejón y Rodríguez and on the building of the association of brotherhoods on Calle Muro de San Julián, declared a cultural heritage site (BIC).

The Local Police verified the use of spray paint and markers to paint graffiti by carrying out a graphological study using the graphonomic method. They also carried out an exhaustive analysis of open sources on the internet and compared the recordings from different video surveillance cameras, both municipal and private.

Thanks to this operation, the police were able to identify a 26-year-old man as the perpetrator. According to sources, he has an administrative record from April 2024 as the perpetrator of another graffiti vandalism act.

The Local Police have sent a report to the nature protection group (Gruprona), in order to proceed with the preparation of the corresponding report.

The suspect is currently under investigation for the crimes of damage and against historical heritage.

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surinenglish Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre

Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre