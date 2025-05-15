Plans in hand to double number of luxury five-star hotel rooms in Malaga in just four years

Malaga plans to double the number of five-star hotel rooms in the city in the next four years. This was announced on live TV last week by the council's tourism councillor, Jacobo Florido, when he was interviewed on the local 'La Alameda' debate programme. He stated that this increase will be made possible by opening somewhere between five and seven new hotels that fall into this luxury category.

Florido said that Malaga has the capacity to accommodate two million tourists in hotels and some 350,000 in other types of accommodation. He commented that last year the capital of the Costa del Sol welcomed almost two million visitors and 4.6 million overnight stays.

He argued that there is no tourist overcrowding in the city, citing city hall's monitoring data, which shows that these situations occur only on a few days a year, for example for the Christmas lights switch-on or at Easter.

Electoral analysis

As a sociologist and political scientist, Jacobo Florido maintained that the electoral data is "good" for the Partido Popular political party in Andalucía, where there is no 'Montero effect' because it is one of the regions, along with Madrid and Galicia, that is most "anti-Sánchez and the PSOE party has appointed a staunch supporter of Sánchez as its leader." He predicted that there will be no early elections in Spain because the parties to the left of the PSOE "aren't adding up". Moreover, he stated that Vox is "on the rise" and its decline is "minimal" despite its support for Donald Trump.

On a local level, Florido stressed that Malaga's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, provides "a plus" in electoral terms and said that he would like Elías Bendodo, with whom he is very close, to be his replacement.