Malaga gets its skates on and opens first high-speed course

SUR Malaga Monday, 7 April 2025, 16:00 Compartir

Malaga city has opened its first high-speed skating rink, available for both professional and leisure practice. The outdoor arena is located in the Carretera de Cádiz district. While recently opened, the rink has already hosted a sporting event: the final of the municipal sports games in speed skating on Sunday 6 April

The construction of the rink only took a few months, as the contract, valued at 187,196.78 euros, was awarded in November 2024. The facility has a length of the rink cord (shortest part of the rink) of 300 metres. The lanes are eight metres in width and form a curve of a 15-metre radius, another two curves of a 10-metre radius, a straight line of 105.08 metres (approximately) and another two straight lines of 27.27 metres and 88.97 metres, respectively. It also has an outer perimeter of at least three metres beyond the outer line for safety, in accordance with the corresponding regulations.

The material used for the surface is the most forgiving in the event of skaters falling.

Access to these rinks is free of charge, although their use must be compatible with the other activities of the Palacio de Deportes, so that on days when the Martín Carpena hosts sporting competitions or other events, the conditions of use of the area will be modified to guarantee parking for those who come to the Carpena.