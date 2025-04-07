Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Interior of the Sala Leblón, after the customers were allowed back in. SUR
Costa del Sol nightclub evacuated after woman pepper sprays partner during fit of jealously

More than 300 people were forced to leave the premises due to breathing difficulties and several of them received medical treatment for their symptoms

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 7 April 2025, 13:23

A woman's pepper spray targeting her partner ended up causing the evacuation of some 300 people from the Sala Leblón club in Malaga city in the early hours of Saturday 6 April. It was around 3.50am when customers started to experience breathing difficulties and coughing, which led to the club safely removing everyone from the premises and calling the emergency services.

According to SUR sources, the South-American couple had begun to fight on the second floor of the club. Their verbal dispute over jealousy issues prompted the woman to take the pepper spray out of her handbag and direct it at her partner, emptying the bottle. However, the contents ended up landing on the dance floor on the ground floor, where it caused adverse reactions in numerous people.

The managers of the discotheque, who noticed the same symptoms (scratchy throat, coughing and difficulty breathing), reacted quickly and activated the nightclub's safety protocol. The emergency doors were opened and the 300 customers were evacuated in an orderly manner.

Local Police officers and the fire brigade were called to the scene. However, the latter served a supervisory role, as the air in the establishment had already been renewed thanks to the ventilation system.

Health professionals attended to the nightclub customers with the most serious symptoms. Some of them were reportedly vomitting and one girl had an anxiety attack.

The two people involved in incident were handed over to the Local Police. The woman was reported for an administrative offence and the club has stated that it will seek legal proceedings for the danger that her actions posed. Her boyfriend was also reported for carrying a sharp object

According to Sala Lebón's estimates, the club lost around 100 customers, who did not return to the dance floor once the establishment resumed its service.

