Local authorities press for Malaga Airport - New York route to operate all year round during flying visit to US

The direct flight between Malaga and New York could be extended all year round, if local authorities on the coast have their wishes come true.

Malaga provincial authority and Turismo Costa del Sol president Francisco Salado, as well as Malaga city councillor Jacobo Florido, held a meeting with United Airlines executives in the States where they discussed the possible extension of the summer flight which currently operates from May to September.

At the meeting, held at the L'Attitude conference, which brings together more than 6,000 entrepreneurs and company directors from the Latino community in San Diego in the USA, Salado and Florido spoke about the "magnificent" operating results the direct flight between Malaga Airport and Newark Airport is registering.

"The Costa del Sol is a safe bet and it is only a matter of time until we have more direct connections with other North American hubs, which give us preferential access to a tourist market of enormous quality and with a first class purchasing power, but also to many business opportunities for our economic development," Salado said.

Salado pointed out the importance of collaboration between administrations and the presence of Turismo Costa del Sol Sol and Malaga city hall at the L'Attitude conference in San Diego, where key contacts were made with people in the industry.

Florido pointed out the international recognition Malaga and the Costa del Sol receive "at any major business event that we attend" and the "enormous interest that exists among large US companies in the technological, business and tourism take-off at Malaga". "We are the air gateway to Andalucía, but we also want to be the gateway to Europe for American holiday makers and investors," Florido said.

The delegation from Turismo Costa del Sol, as well as the representative of Malaga city council, also promoted the Embassy basketball team from the Higueron Training Center in Fuengirola, which participates in an important basketball tournament held at the same time as the L'Attitude conference. The tournament is attended by dozens of scouts from the NBA and major American universities.

With this promotion, in which the town hall of Fuengirola and the Junta de Andalucía also participated, the authorities continue to work on their strategy of being increasingly present in the North American market by strengthening ties and links with the Latin community, which also includes hosting events such as the recent celebration of the Latin Grammy Awards in Andalucía.

Figures revealed during the conference show that Latinos in the US alone would be the fifth largest economy in the world, with a consumption capacity that grows 2.5 times that of any other community in the country and a wealth or GDP equivalent that amounts to 3.7 trillion dollars.