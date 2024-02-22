Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Start of construction work on the underground to the hospital Moreno
Malaga metro yet to dip below one million passengers per month
More than 1.35 million people used the transport in January due to the busy Christmas period

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 21:56

The Malaga metro has not yet dropped below one million passengers per month, new data shows.

Although a full year has not yet passed since its arrival in the city centre, last January it transported more than 1.35 million people, according to figures revealed this Thursday by the Junta de Andalucía.

The figure is a 109.3% growth compared to the same month in 2023 (645,328), before the opening of the new Guadalmedina and Atarazanas stops. It comes after a record month in December when the metro transported 1.55 million people. January was also solid, mainly due to additional use by students and professors at UMA, the metro's main users, and the swathes of people that came into the city for the Three Kings Parade.

In fact, in this order, the stations with the highest demand are Atarazanas, El Perchel and Guadalmedina, which together account for 485,756 users, 36% of the total traffic on both lines (1 and 2), with their 19 stations and stops. The average daily number of users during the month of January was 43,573.

Last year closed with 13,606,294 passengers, double the demand that existed before the metro line reached the Alameda Principal. Avoiding to Junta estimates, the metro will carry some 18 million passengers a year along the current route to the city centre.

