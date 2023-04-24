Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Thousands of people packed into the metro's carriages during Semana Santa in the city. SUR
Malaga metro smashes records for passenger numbers in first quarter of 2023

The whopping figure represented a 45% increase compared to the same period last year

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 24 April 2023, 18:17

A record number of passengers have travelled on Malaga's metro network in the first quarter of the year. New data released by the Junta's Ministry of Public Works revealed 2,171,127 passengers travelled on Malaga metro trains from January to March. The whopping number was a record and represented a 45% increase compared to the same time frame in 2022.

The strong results also factored in just four days after the Malaga metro was extended into the city centre following the opening of two new stations; Guadalmedina, next to El Corte Inglés and Atarazanas, in the Alameda Principal.

Month-on-month increases have been recorded. In January, 645,328 people boarded the urban trains, 47% more than in the same month of the previous year. In February there were 649,302 passengers, 42.1% more. In March there were 876,497, up 47.6%.

The upward trend could also be seen in the comparison of average daily passenger numbers. In the first quarter of 2023, the Malaga metro carried an average of 24,124 passengers per day, compared to 16,541 in 2022.

The average number of passengers on working days, which were the days of greatest use, had 29,262 passengers from Monday to Friday.

The latest data comes after figures for Easter and the first week after the festivities were published, which were double or even triple those of previous years.

