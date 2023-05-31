Malaga metro to run every five minutes during peak rush hours with addition of new trains

From September onwards there will be an increased frequency to help cope with the start of the new academic year at the city's university

Now that the Guadalmedina and Atarazanas city centre stations of the Malaga Metro are operational, the concessionary company and the Junta's regional ministry of Public Works have announced an improved frequency on the service.

From September important changes will take place, with improvements in terms of train availability and timetables, to coincide with the start of the academic year at the Teatinos campus of the University of Malaga (UMA). During the peak rush hours, train frequency will be increased to every five minutes. This will be possible with the purchase by the concessionary company of four trains at the end of April. Following a period of testing, the frequency of trains at peak times will be reduced from seven minutes to five minutes and 20 seconds.

The resulting fleet of 18 trains will provide greater passenger capacity, especially during the weekday rush hour (from 7.45am to 9.45am and from 1pm to 3pm).

The four new trains, from the Urbos 100 series, are an upgrade on the 14 Urbos 3 trains that were initially used. In terms of capacity, they are identical to the previous ones, with a capacity of over 200 passengers, including standing and seated travellers. All the trains allow easy access for people with reduced mobility as well as the elderly and prams.

From 1 June, the training of six new drivers will begin, who will have three months of training, with a view to joining the staff in September, according to metro sources. Subsequently, there will be a second recruitment process for six more drivers, who will start work at the end of this year.