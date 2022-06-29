Capital of the Costa del Sol kicks off a Love & Respect campaign to discourage anti-social behaviour on holiday Malaga town hall and the Mahos hoteliers association stress the need for coexistence, responsible alcohol consumption, noise control and to avoid unseemly and inappropriate dress or costumes

Malaga council and the Mahos hoteliers association have begun a campaign called Love & Respect, to discourage people from anti-social behaviour while staying in hotels on holiday. It stresses the need for coexistence, responsible alcohol consumption, noise control and to avoid unseemly and inappropriate dress or costumes.

Posters are being put up in hotels which are Mahos members and elsewhere, and publicity in the local press and social media will also remind visitors and residents that respect, civility and good relations with others are essential. The message the campaign wants to get across is that it’s fine to have fun in a destination like Malaga, but in a responsible fashion.

The councillor for Tourism, Jacobo Florido, said at the presentation of the campaign that hotels play a vital part in tourism in the city, and he thanked the sector for its commitment to quality. He also stressed that the vast majority of tourists do behave impeccably, and they know how to enjoy the city without causing a nuisance to others.

Jacobo Florido and Javier Frutos at the presentation. / SUR

Javier Frutos, the president of Mahos, said that this type of collaboration between public institutions and the hotel sector is the way to create responsible, quality tourism. The social media posts for the campaign by Mahos and its members and the council’s Tourism department, he explained, will be using the hashtag #LoveMálaga.