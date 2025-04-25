Malaga takes top spot as Spain's most walking-friendly city

A tourist trundles his suitcases along the seafront promenade of the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 25 April 2025, 11:54

Malaga leads a new ranking in Spain: that of walking-friendly cities. According to a report by the Observatorio del Turismo tourism observatory, the capital of the Costa del Sol tops the ten most walkable cities in Spain. The study indicates that 69.2% of tourists explore the municipality where they stay on foot, this being the most popoular way of getting around.

Malaga turns out to be the best city in Spain for walkers, as it has more than 80% of green spaces and 128 walking routes to explore. In addition, Malaga offers a considerable number of cycling routes (around 2,163). "It's the perfect place for tourists who like to keep active during their holidays," the study said.

The report has compiled data from 20 Spanish cities, ranking them based on how much they facilitate an active lifestyle and on key elements concerning walkability and access to green spaces.

128 walking routes and 2,163 cycling routes are the key data that make Malaga the best city for pedestrians.

According to the study, Malaga is followed by Zaragoza; Palma de Mallorca; Gijón; Murcia; Barcelona; Madrid; Bilbao; Granada and Elche. Zaragoza has 203 walking routes and Palma de Mallorca has an "extensive" network of 4,285 cycling routes. The list can also aid tourists' destination choice, seeing as "with the arrival of spring and summer, many people are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors and stay active. Whether it is choosing to walk instead of using the car or simply going for a walk to keep fit, physical activity takes centre stage".

The Spanish heart foundation (La Fundación Española del Corazón) has reminded the public that regular walking can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.