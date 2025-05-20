Malaga monitors one hundred wild boars as growing herds cause problems

One of the operations concerned this wild boar in the area of La Goleta.

The growing presence of wild boars in urban areas in the province of Malaga has started to cause traffic accidents, attacks on pets, damage to gardens and roads, as well as fear among residents. Specimens have appeared on Calle Alcazabilla, next to the Santuario de la Victoria, on the La Goleta bridge and even in the central park in Malaga city. It is official: wild boars have become an urban pest, which must be controlled due to the risks they pose to both infrastructure and people's health.

It has been estimated that there are more than 22,000 specimens of this hybrid between the wild boar and the domestic pig throughout the province. The sustainability department has faced pressure in deciding how to tackle the issue, where several factors converge: the expansion of urban areas, the fear of citizens and the pleads from animal rights groups for the issue to be resolved in a merciful way.

Scaes

As the department states, last year they awarded a minor contract to specialised archery company Grupo Scaes-Fac, which compiled an analysis of complaints and the environment. In addition, an authorisation was requested from the regional government (Junta de Andalucía) for the control of wild boars in public water areas.

In October, monitoring of wild boar populations in Malaga city began. The herds and their routes were recorded and occasional controls were carried out. The Junta authorised the use of narcotic darts, restricting its use to watercourses or streams.

Thermal surveillance during the night

Surveillance practices were launched in December, with Scaes-Fac spending at least two nights a week monitoring the herds that cause trouble in urban areas. "To do this, several long-range thermal video surveillance devices are used to locate and study the movements of the herds, in order to really understand their movements, the places they visit and the reasons for these visits," the report reads. The company found that there are about a hundred 'conflictive' specimens.

Herd monitoring

For now, there are about six herds causing problems in urban areas. There are both females with young ones and solitary male specimens.

Scaes-Fac collects data every day and night, focusing on the areas frequented by the herds. This information is then passed on to the sustainability department for its monthly reports.

Drinking troughs and feeding points

One of the reasons why the animals were drawn to the city was to seek water. Water troughs are installed outside urban areas, but this measure has been questioned by the veterinary association. Grupo Scaes-Fac has also installed a feeding point in Arroyo Toquero.

Chronology of interactions

What interventions to ensure public safety have been carried out so far?

1. Saturday, 16 November: An adult wild boar spotted near residential buildings by the Seminary.

2. Tuesday, 21 January: Wild boars spotted near Colegio Herrera Oria in Los Almendrales.

3. Thursday, 23 January: The first wild boar near the La Goleta bridge.

4. Tuesday, 28 January: Another adult wild boar on the Camino de la Minilla, next to a sports facility.

5. Friday, 7 February: A group of wild boars force the area of the Sierra del Co to be evacuated.

6. Monday, 23 March: A wild boar enters the Colegio de Los Olivos, in the Puerto de la Torre area.

7. Thursday, 20 March: Three wild boars stroll through the central, seaside park in Malaga.

8. Friday 21 March: Three wild boars in the gardens of Plaza Alfonso XII, next to the Santuario and the Hospital Pascual.

Narcotic dart captures

Narcotic darts were used only on those occasions when it was not possible to push or transfer the specimen back its environment and away from the urban area. A total of 23 uses have been registered, performed with an anaesthetic dart and the administration of a lethal injection (the term euthanasia is commonly used).

How many people are working in this system? A senior veterinary technician from the environmental health surveillance service is assigned part-time to monitor the work of Scaes-Fac. In addition, an administrative assistant has also been hired.

The total cost of the programme amounts to two contracts awarded to Scaes for over 13,000 euros each, plus an additional 1,800 euros for the water troughs.