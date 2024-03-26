Malaga ramps up efforts to attract top-end tourists from Asia, the United States and Middle East

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 17:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga is stepping up its presence in Asia, the Middle East and US in a bid to attract top-end tourists. Over the next three months tourism officials will take part in six promotional campaigns which will highlight the best of Malaga city and the Costa del Sol. Malaga council's tourism department said they will be attending a series of events to help market Spanish tourism in different parts of the world, organised by Turespaña.

Monterey and California in the USA will mark the start of the campaign from 15 to 18 April. That will be followed by Abu Dhabi, in the Persian Gulf, from 2 to 5 May. The campaign officially started in March when tourism officials from Malaga city promoted the destination in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan earlier in the month.

In May, officials will visit the Arabian Travel Market, from 6 to 9 May in Dubai and then from 9 to 12 May, the Malaga delegation will land at the Seoul International Tourism Fair (Sitf) in South Korea. From 13 to 16 May, officials will then take part in the Middle-East Road Show, an itinerary to promote the city that will take place in Doha, Riyadh, Manama (Bahrain) and Abu Dhabi.