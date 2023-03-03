Malaga hospital is set to double the number of cochlear implants for deaf people by end of 2023

The unit at the Clínico, headed by Dr Pérez Arcos, has been re-accredited as a reference centre in Andalucía after twenty years of performing this type of complex surgery

Malaga city's Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria is set to double the number of cochlear implants in deaf people by the end of 2023. The health facility has been carrying out the complex procedure for more than twenty years and has treated at least a hundred patients. It is one of the three Andalusian public health centres accredited to carry out these techniques along with Seville and Granada.

According to the centre, the hospital has a «wealth of» experience in carrying out this type of technologically advanced procedure; a technique which uses electrostimulation to convert electrical impulses into sound and which benefits those patients who suffer from severe deafness, and for whom other conventional devices such as hearing aids are not effective, or who present a situation which is incompatible with their use.

Recently the hospital's Cochlear Implant Unit, set up by Dr. Pérez Arcos, has been re-accredited as a reference centre in Andalucía after an analysis of its protocols and results found it exceeded all the requirements established for this type of treatment.