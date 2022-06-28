Malaga to invest 11 million euros in ambitious project to open up the Gibralfaro hill to the city The plans were approved six years ago but the town planning department is now preparing to put the contract for the first phase of the works to tender

Six years after being approved, Malaga council’s project to open up the Gibralfaro Hill to the city is finally about to take shape. It will be carried out in four stages and will cost 11.4 million euros in all; three million euros have already been set aside from the sale of land for offices beside the tower blocks in Martiricos, for the first phase of the works.

The town planning department expects to be able to put the contract for the first part of the works to tender very soon. These will take place on the southern slope of the hill and will consist of consolidating the land, and creating a pedestrian path from the promenade next to La Coracha, which connects the Alcazaba with the Gibralfaro castle, to the access road to the Parador hotel and the castle. This stage will cost 1,383,590 euros.

The council will also use 1.7 million euros from the sale of the Martiricos plot for one of the two phases of works on the hillside behind the buildings in Calle Victoria. This money will be used to convert the area around the remains of what used to be a Muslim cemetery into a garden to the rear of Calle Agua, and create a path to the area from Calle Mundo Nuevo.

Grant from the Junta de Andalucía

The other phase in this area, which will cost 1.2 million euros, is called 'Bypass Gibralfaro' and consists of a pedestrian route from the rear of Calle Picacho to Calle Pinosol, with seating. The council has received a grant from the Junta de Andalucía for this part of the project.

The other two phases of the plan to open up the Gibralfaro hill through new paths, gardens and recreational areas will begin with the reforestation and ecological restoration of the hill and its connection with Monte Victoria through a false tunnel over Calle Ferrándiz. This will cost 4.8 million euros, and the council has applied for a grant from the Biodiversity Foundation, which is part of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. If the grant is approved, the project should begin in September and be completed by October 2025.

Finally, the fourth phase will include improving the drainage in the area, a new irrigation system, drinking fountains, electrics and street lighting, which will cost 2.1 million euros.