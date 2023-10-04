Malaga enters top five destinations for foodies in the world, according to top luxury and lifestyle travel magazine

Víctor Rojas Malafa Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga city has been proclaimed the fifth best gastronomic destination in the world. Among the delights that have elevated the city to this position, according to the Readers' Choice Awards of Condé Nast Traveler, are the famous espetos de sardinas (sardine skewers), ajoblanco (cold almond soup), gazpachuelo (seafood chowder) and wine.

"Malaga is living a special moment. Not only was it voted one of the most welcoming cities in Europe, but it is now also among the top cities for gastronomy," the publication noted.

The four cities listed above Malaga were San Sebastian with a score of 96.67; Tel Aviv (Israel), with 96.36 points; followed by Naples (Italy), with 96.25, and Mexico City, with 96.22. Malaga's score was 95.48, and the city comes ahead of Quebec City (Canada) and Melbourne (94.22).

Malaga has also been selected as the sixth most welcoming destination in the world, according to the same award, with a score of 94.19. "In recent years, the historic city of Malaga has become a magnet for young Spanish creatives thanks to its affordable rents, authentic cuisine and sunshine," Condé Nast Traveler stated.

The high-end publication stated that the most welcoming cities in the world, in order, are Calgary, Edmonton and Victoria in Canada, Dublin, and Quebec City, which reverses its position with Malaga. Behind the Costa del Sol city comes Izmir, in Turkey; Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil; Cartagena, in Colombia, and Mexico City.

Along with Malaga, another Spanish city that stands out in these awards is San Sebastian. It is listed as the best gastronomic destination in the world and the second best city in the world in the 'small cities' category. "It has an enormous culinary power [and is] considered the gastronomic capital of Spain, thanks to its exceptional seafood and fish, its flamboyant Michelin-starred restaurants, its legendary pintxos and its dreamy cheesecake," Condé Nast Traveler noted.

These awards are in their 36th year and the winners are chosen based on the votes and travel experiences most appreciated by Condé Nast Traveler's global readers.