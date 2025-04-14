Malaga dodges the rain and celebrates a Palm Sunday full of processions, in pictures

The start of the Holy Week in Malaga city left a good impression, dodging the possibility of rain and erasing memories of rain-affected processions from last year. The city enjoyed a complete Palm Sunday, with the nine brotherhoods of the day being able to complete their processions as per tradition - something that was not possible during 2024's Palm Sunday, when six brotherhoods could not go out. The two confraternities that did take to the streets got wet and only Pollinica was able to make its penitential procession without alterations.

In contrast, yesterday was a great day for the brotherhoods, with the streets full of people eager to enjoy their most awaited days. The weather forecast predicted rain, which did not materialise in the end. However, it was a very hot and sultry day, especially in the morning and early

Faced with the possibility of showers, the brotherhoods had prepared in advance. The previous day - Passion Saturday - they agreed on a modification of the departure and arrival times on the official route, with the eight evening brotherhoods delaying the start time of their processions by an hour and a half in order to avoid rain. The Pollinica brought forward its arrival at the new and refurbished official grandstand, which has been improved this year, to lower the visual impact it has on Plaza de la Constitución. There was a pause of about twenty minutes between the Humildad, which performed the ritual of asking for permission to start earlier, and the Huerto brotherhoods. Likewise, the Prendimiento and the Salud brotherhoods were slowed down.

The night didn't pass without incidents, although there were no injuries, fortunately. Shortly after midnight, a big piece of the Virgen de la Concepción detached and fell on the heads of some of the Nazarenes.

El Prendimiento displayed the restoration of the throne of the Lord and Pollinica returned to Calle Carretería

Another new feature premiered this year - a system that controls access to seats and grandstands through ticket codes. Unfortunately, there were some technical issues on its first day of operation, causing problems in code readers and long queues to form at several entrances. Some users complained, but the association of brotherhoods was somewhat lax when it came to the measures, especially for minors without tickets.

Once again, Jesus entered the Jerusalem of Malaga through Calle Parras. The Pollinica's throne came out at 9.47am, following a brief opening speech and the recitation of 'Our Father' and 'Hail Mary' by the bishop of the diocese, Jesús Catalá. Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre rang the bell on the Lord's throne.

After six years of waiting, the Pollinica brotherhood returned the traditional route on Calle Carretería and was met by a packed Tribuna de los Pobres - a famous public viewing point along the route. An emotional moment was witnessed when both thrones with the images of Jesus and the Virgin faced the crowd. Two traditional anthems were played: 'Pescador de Hombres' ('Fisher of Men') for the throne of Jesus and 'Reina y Madre del Amparo', which was dedicated to the Virgin.

The first ceremonial request for entry onto the official procession route took place at midday. The president of the brotherhoods' association, José Carlos Garín, the older brothers and sisters of Holy Wednesday, the regional minister of economy and finance and spokesperson of the Junta, Carolina España, and the former mayor of the city, Celia Villalobos, were all present.

Among the premieres of Palm Sunday was the presentation of the restored throne of Jesús del Prendimiento. The brotherhood to which it belongs is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.