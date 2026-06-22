Malaga culture and tech forum analyses sector challenges with Cirque du Soleil and Louis Vuitton

SUR 22/06/2026 a las 10:47h.

CM Málaga, Culture & Museums International Tech Forum is bringing together the cultural ecosystem at the Palacio de Ferias (Fycma) on Monday to analyse and reflect on the present and future of the sector.

The fifth event features international leaders such as Cirque du Soleil, Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris Musées, Sohrlin, San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, Columbia University's Digital Storytelling Lab, Musée de la Musique - Philharmonie de Paris and Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara.

These bodies and many more will exchange knowledge about culture, technology, creativity and local communities. The conference will address topics such as audiovisual technology as a driver of new cultural languages, storytelling and new cultural narratives, crafts in the digital age and the challenges associated with the conservation and dissemination of heritage.

Workshops will foster active learning and exchange among experts. These sessions will offer a practical and dynamic workspace for exploring areas related to cultural innovation. Among the prominent institutions and organisations participating in the workshops on the first day are the Royal Tapestry Factory, EIT Culture & Creativity, the Rafael Pérez Estrada foundation, the Jorge Rando Museum and the Picasso Museum Málaga.

Second day

The second day will feature the V Simposio Internacional sobre Soluciones Digitales en Museos y Entidades Culturales. Specialists will debate the concept of "post-digital flow", which argues that artistic creation, perception and interaction now take place in an environment where the digital no longer acts as an add-on but as part of everyday experience.

Led by Lucía Ybarra and Rosina Gómez-Baeza, founders of consultancy YGBART, the programme will examine three main strands: how digital art has been overlooked in the history of contemporary art; how archives and memory can be preserved in the new technological era; and how artificial intelligence is reshaping authorship, agency and memory.

The forum will also host the fourth open call for startups, the second award for innovative and sustainable museum shop design and the second 'Cultura en Código: transformando la cultura a través de la tecnología ideathon', aimed at recognising and promoting talent in the cultural and creative sector.

More than 180 organisations

CM Málaga will bring together more than 180 cultural organisations, institutions, technology companies and startups, along with 90 international experts and representatives from 16 countries.

Established as one of the leading international forums where culture, technology and innovation converge, the event will address the impact of digitalisation, artificial intelligence, sustainability and accessibility on the cultural sector, while also serving as a showcase for technological solutions, pioneering projects and collaboration opportunities among professionals and institutions worldwide.

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