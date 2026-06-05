Why a silent Cirque du Soleil actor prefers finger puppets over backflips

British actor Joe Roberts with his Accordion Man costume backstage at the Cirque du Soleil Big Top this week in Malaga.

Dilip Kuner 05/06/2026 a las 10:46h.

The midday heat in Malaga is hovering around a blistering 37 degrees, but inside the cool reprieve of the Cirque du Soleil Big Top the focus is entirely on the quiet art of connection. Out here on the road, life for one performer is measured in microscopic shifts of human emotion and a stage voice that hasn't been used in over a decade.

Joe Roberts, a "physical actor" for Cirque du Soleil's Kurios, currently portrays the Accordion Man. Clad in a striking costume that morphs into a giant accordion, his act sees him compress, stretch and bend himself across the stage in a series of highly expressive, rhythmic movements. For the past 13 years - whether in Kurios or other shows - he hasn't uttered a single word on stage. Yet, night after night, he commands the attention of thousands, acting as a human emotional vessel and amplifier for the crowd.

Founded in 1984 by a small group of street performers in Baie-Saint-Paul, near Quebec City, Canada, Cirque du Soleil grew from a single, visionary troupe into the world's largest contemporary circus producer. By completely eliminating traditional animal acts and instead fusing high-octane gymnastics with live music, dramatic narrative and striking costume design, they transformed the classic circus into a sophisticated, theatrical art form.

"Every time you come to a new puppet or act, you have to learn it from the beginning""It's impossible to live this life and finish the same person that you were at the start"

Iconic big tops

Today, its iconic big tops travel the world, presenting intimate, magical experiences that transcend language and cultural barriers.

For a performer like Joe, stepping into this world was the ultimate milestone. Yet, his origins were remarkably quiet. Raised in Maidstone, Kent - the Garden of England - he was an incredibly shy child.

"My mum threw me into drama classes to kind of bring me out of my shell a little bit," Joe admits. "Unfortunately, some might say it worked a little too much," he smiled.

It wasn't until the end of his GCSEs - a time Joe confesses when he had no idea what to do with his life - that a perceptive drama teacher pointed him toward drama school. Joe went on to study at London's East 15 Acting School, immersing himself in European, Lecoq-style physical theatre, clowning and dance. This eclectic training turned him into a versatile performer perfectly suited for the avant-garde.

The spark for his current trajectory was lit in London's West End when he saw the National Theatre's production of War Horse. Blown away by the life-sized puppets he joined the cast and learned the craft of puppetry from the Handspring Puppet Company. Then Cirque du Soleil came calling for Toruk in 2015, looking for performers capable of piloting a massive, five-person reverse marionette of the Avatar dragon.

In 2019, Joe joined the cast of Kurios. His primary vehicle in the show is an act originally created by Nico Baixas, a performer from Barcelona. In the circus world, taking over a legacy act is a delicate balancing act, especially in this art form.

"Puppetry's a funny one," Joe explains. "You've never mastered it, because every time you come to a new puppet or act, you have to learn it from the beginning."

Rather than focusing on technical gimmicks, Joe anchored his interpretation of Nico's creation in pure storytelling. This manifests brilliantly in the Theatre of the Hands (or finger puppetry) sequence.

While the rest of the circus production relies on massive, gravity-defying spectacles, this intimate act utilises a tiny, top-down camera that projects Joe's hands onto a large balloon.

Using just his fingers, he acts out a delicate, whimsical story - such as a character swimming underwater and performing miniature acrobatics. It brings that exact "tenderness and completely different shade" to the Big Top that he strives for, aiming to offer the audience an emotional counterpoint to the high-flying, adrenaline-pumping triple backflips happening elsewhere in the arena.

Without speech, Joe relies entirely on the crowd to guide his performance. "I like to see myself as almost like a vessel for the audience to go through," he says. "I'll pick up on their emotions, and then I'll amplify it even more. If there's something worrying them, I'll look at them, take it in and put that back out onto the stage."

At 37, Joe's lifestyle hasn't just shifted in terms of geography; its entire internal gravity has changed.

Before Kurios, Joe was pushing his body to its absolute limits. While performing in China for Franco Dragone's The House of Dancing Water, he held the lead role as a sailor character, executing a terrifying 20-metre high dive ten times a week.

It was during this gruelling run in 2018 that he met his wife, an Australian dancer. Eventually, the injuries piled up. "I was getting way too injured... I was like, 'Let's find something a little easier on the body', he recalls.

A family man

The pandemic forced a temporary pause on the entertainment industry. Joe and his wife settled down for a time.

When Kurios restarted, Joe rejoined - but this time, he wasn't alone. Today, his touring party includes his wife, a three-year-old son and a ten-week-old baby girl.

"Usually when you're growing up, it's just work, work, work. And so, now finding that work-life balance... family has become a major part of my life," Joe says.

The transition from solo performer to a travelling family of four requires conscious effort.

They don't just travel; they build a home in every city. They unpack the nine suitcases, put up his son's favourite letters and numbers on the temporary walls and ensure they have their home comforts. "I'm not here to survive. I'm here to thrive as much as possible," he asserts.

Cirque du Soleil has adapted beautifully to this new generation of performers. The tour features a "Sunday circus" where the children of the cast and crew learn circus skills, alongside communal Sunday breakfasts and brunches for partners and spouses.

While Joe admits that "itchy feet" might eventually give way to a desire to settle down as the kids get older, he is fully embracing the magic of the present.

For Joe, the ultimate privilege remains the cross-cultural exchange that happens both on stage and in the back lot, where contortionists, banquine artists and costume designers all gather to try their hand at puppetry workshops.

"It's impossible to live this life and finish the same person that you were at the beginning," a colleague notes as the conversation winds down. Joe simply nods in agreement. He may not speak a word on stage, but his life - and his art - speaks volumes.