Malaga Comic-Con's new director in an interview with SUR

Quietly and behind the scenes, the new team of this year's Comic-Con geek convention in Malaga have been discussing how to learn from last year's mistakes and improve the experience. A clear objective guides their planning: quality versus quantity.

The convention this year also has a new director in the face of Fernando Piquer, known for his involvement in the world of eSports and entertainment.

In this interview for SUR, Piquer explains how they plan to transform the flow of visitors from 1 to 4 October and why this year's event will be the definitive consolidation of the geek spirit in the Costa del Sol capital.

What lessons have you learned from the first edition and what are you planning for the second?

-The first year I experienced the convention from the inside, as an attendee. We already have a clear picture for this year. The idea, as I mentioned in the presentation, is to enhance the fan experience as much as possible. We want to achieve this by providing new content and spaces that will allow us to generate more panels, exhibitors and new faces.

In terms of ticket management, how do you plan to improve the experience?

-We are improving the whole access control and visitor flow. I've put together a team of production experts, security consultants and technical managers. We will use a lot of the lessons from last year to change things: we are going to provide better access and improve flow management.

What is your target for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 in terms of visitor numbers?

-My aim is to repeat last year's figures. In fact, we will be selling the same number of tickets. We are not aiming to get more people into the event, but for the same number of visitors to have a much better experience.

-What is the reason for the change of date? Why is the event in October?

-It's a slight adjustment due to scheduling, both for Fycma and other agents. We have to coordinate to avoid clashing with events like the San Sebastián Film Festival or New York Comic-Con. We looked for dates where everything would flow smoothly. It's actually only a week later than last year. It will always be around this time of year.

You role here deviates from your career path so far. What part of the 'Piquer gene' do you want to adapt to this event?

-I come with the same enthusiasm with which we set up Movistar Riders and then Movistar KOI. I have a geeky and passionate side. I'm well known in the world of videogames, but I'm also a big fan of all the popular arts, such as comics. I want to put all that experience in mass events at the service of the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga.

Leaving aside your role as director, at what point are you going to try to 'sneak in' as a fan?

-Although I'm not directly in charge of the programming, because I have a team that helps me, I have asked them to try to bring two or three people that I particularly like a lot. As I'm very mainstream, I think everyone will like them. I can't say names yet because of confidentiality, but there are some slots where I'd love to sneak in if I can.

As the head of Comic-Con in Spain, what would you say to the fans who left Malaga last year a little disappointed?

-First of all, I can put myself in their shoes. I'm very attuned to what went wrong and what the fans didn't like. I would love for them to give us a chance and come back this year. I'll understand if they decide to wait for the third year, but I think it's worth it to be in Malaga between 1 and 4 October this year.