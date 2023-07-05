Malaga crowned best tourist destination in Spain 2023 at Condé Nast Traveler Awards The awards, which recognise excellence in the travel industry based on the votes of its readers, highlighted Malaga for "Its ideal size, almost 3,000 hours of sunshine a year and its excellent connections with the rest of Spain and Europe"

At what are considered the most prestigious awards in the world of travel, those of Condé Nast Traveler magazine, Malaga has been chosen as the best tourist destination in Spain 2023.

The award was collected by Elisa Pérez de Siles Calvo, first deputy mayor of Malaga, at a gala event hosted by David Moralejo, head of content at Condé Nast Traveler Spain. The glittering gala, hosted by Greta Fernández and featuring a special performance by Christopher Lund, recreated an experience inspired by the magic of majestic villas and hotels of the Mediterranean at the Quinta del Duque del Arco de El Pardo in Madrid.

The awards, which recognise excellence in the travel industry based on the votes of its readers, highlighted Malaga as "the city where everyone wants to live. Its ideal size, its almost three thousand hours of sunshine a year, its excellent connections with the rest of Spain and Europe, its commitment to technological innovation, its extraordinary cultural offer, its environment... the reasons are as numerous as the smiles on the faces of locals and tourists along Calle Larios, the Pasaje de Chinitas and the Palmeral de las Sorpresas. Add to this a hectic calendar of hotel openings, such as the Only You Málaga, and gastronomic openings".

Malaga city council representatives explained that readers choose between three finalists proposed by a jury, made up of professionals from the cultural, tourism and arts sectors, who select the candidates each year in the categories of 'Best National Destination' and 'Best International Destination', as well as in numerous types of hotels, both national and international.

Awards

At the same event, in the 'Best Resort' category, an award also went to an iconic complex on the Costa del Sol. The Puente Romano Beach Resort, located in Marbella, was chosen at an event in which the award for the best urban hotel went to the Rosewood Villa Magna, Madrid; the Getaway Hotel, to Belmond la Residencia, Mallorca; the New Hotel, to Villa Le Blanc the Gran Meliá hotel, Menorca; the Design Hotel, to The Madrid Edition, Madrid; the Gastronomic Hotel, for Royal Hideaway Corales Resort, Tenerife; the Winter Hotel, for the Val de Neu, Baqueira Beret, Lleida; and Hotel for Relax and Leisure, for Fariones, Lanzarote. The SO / Sotogrande, Cadiz, was awarded in the Health, Sport and Wellness category, and the CN Sustainable & Eco Traveler award went to Wave of Change, Iberostar.

More than 500 guests attended the event at which David Moralejo, head of content at Condé Nast Traveler said "the magazine continues to go from strength to strength, with numbers that have positioned it as the fastest growing publication in the market".

He added that Condé Nast Traveler is "the only magazine in Spain specialising in travel and hotels from a cultural perspective, always linked to luxury and lifestyle".