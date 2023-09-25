Malaga company creates a floating wind turbine that will supply Tenerife with electricity The twin-rotor platform will be located off the port of Granadilla, and will supply up to 54 gigawatts per hour

A Malaga-based company has developed a floating wind turbine that will supply power to a Tenerife port.

The EnerOcean platform will be located about 900 metres offshore from the port of Granadilla. The Tenerife Port Authority (APT) has already given preliminary approval for the project and has reserved the location in the port's waters. Granadilla is a new industrial harbour being developed to relieve congestion at Santa Cruz port.

With this development, the high-tech company has become the first in the world to install a multi-turbine windmill in open waters. "Our idea is to supply energy to the consumers in this new port, to support its decarbonisation," said Pedro Mayorga, CEO of EnerOcean. The production with the normal wind range of the area will be about 54 gigawatts/hour, enough for about 16,000 households.

The first double turbine

"We were the first in the world to install a multi-rotor wind turbine in open water and we are leading this development, with technology from here (Malaga) and with people from here, and with the support of the companies that have believed in us," Mayorga pointed out. The company employs about 25 people in Malaga and the Canary Islands.

Its star product is the W2Power floating wind platform, the first twin-turbine platform to be successfully tested in the open sea, which is now ti be installed in the Canary Islands.

Wind farm off the Costa del Sol

The Spanish government earlier in the year approved plans for a large offshore wind farm in the Alboran sea off the coast of Fuengirola and Marbella. The floating turbines will cover an area equivalent to 30,000 football fields at a distance of between 25 and 40 kilometres offshore. When fully operational, the plant will have the capacity to supply power to some 660,000 homes, according to the University of Malaga's calculations. This is more than all the existing homes in the province of Malaga - about 649,000 according to the national statistics institute.