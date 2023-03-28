First fully electric buses rolled out in Malaga city

Ten vehicles will soon start operating with another 20 expected to be in operation by 2024, as part of the city's 2030 zero emissions goal

Malaga's urban public bus company, EMT, continues to make progress towards its goal of having a zero-emission fleet by 2030. The incorporation of the first 100 per cent electric buses is part of this strategy to end diesel usage.

The company now has ten new vehicles at the ready following the 7.5 million order last October. European Next Generation funds contributed two million euros.

These ten new buses, from the Man manufacturer, are a standard size (12 metres long), have a capacity for 79 passengers (27 seats and space for two wheelchairs), three access doors and a double ramp system for people with reduced mobility. As for the electric motor, the batteries have a range of 300 kilometres in real working conditions, which, translated to the service they will provide in Malaga city, guarantees up to 17 hours of continuous activity, including activated air conditioning. The passenger compartment is equipped with information screens, and four video surveillance cameras.

The buses will be progressively incorporated into the service, starting with line 20 (Los Prados-Alegría de la Huerta) and then extending to other routes to cover all the city districts. Over the next few days they will be used in training exercises for the drivers and inspectors.

"These new vehicles are a clear demonstration of the city's commitment to public transport and to achieving zero emissions by 2030", said the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, during the launch of these buses. The event was also attended by the sub-delegate of the central government, Javier Salas, who highlighted the collaboration of the government in obtaining and channelling the EU funds. "This government worked to ensure that the EU allocated funds and is also working to ensure that they reach the rest of the administrations.”