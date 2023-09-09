Malaga cathedral registers all-time record number of visitors this summer

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A record-breaking 110,606 visitors visited Malaga's cathedral of Malaga this July and August. The whopping figure means that for the first time the record of 100,764 travellers, achieved before the pandemic, has been surpassed.

"The number of visitors to the cathedral in July and August 2022 was 86,464. A figure that already revealed the recovery after the years of the health crisis in which in 2021 it received 62,583 visits and in 2020 just 22,298," the Diocese of Malaga revealed.

It comes as Malaga city, for the first time, exceeded 300,000 overnight stays in a month, according to the Hotel Occupancy Survey published monthly by Spain's INE national institute of statistics. In July, the city registered a total of 319,105 overnight stays.

According to data from the Malaga City Council, based on the INE data, approximately two out of every three overnight stays, 65.29% (208,356 hotel nights) belong to the international market, while the remaining 34.71% (110,749 overnight stays) correspond to national tourists.

Tourists stayed in the destination for an average of 2.28 days in July. Non-Spanish visitors averaged 2.53 days, with the wave of tourists raising the city's hotel occupancy rate to 85.8%.