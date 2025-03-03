Why did the people of Malaga set a giant anchovy alight in a bizarre ritual at the weekend?

Photo of the carnival group before the burial of the boquerón.

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 3 March 2025, 11:02

The carnival in Malaga city has come to a successful and joyful end despite the rain this past weekend. The period of Lent can now begin with renewed hopes, especially after the 'Entierro de Boquerón' (the burning of a giant anchovy) ritual on La Malagueta beach on Saturday 1 March.

Zoom The flames engulf the anchovy, dedicated this year to the 'Dana' stroms. Migue Fernández

This last act of the festival programme in honour of Don Carnal was shorter than usual due to the unstable weather. The rain forced the suspension of the parade and the traditional funeral procession from Calle Larios. It had also prevented the celebrations planned for the previous day, which was Día de Andalucía. However, the carnival participants carried out the burning of the anchovy, which this year mourns the lives lost during the 'Dana' and subsequent floods in Valencia.

Luckily, the Fundación Ciudadana del Carnaval de Málaga had already presented all the awards and prizes for this year's carnival efforts, costumes and performances. The president of the carnival board, Luis Bermúdez, celebrated the "very positive" experience of the 2025 carnival, as evidenced by the large turnout until the rain came.

Bermúdez announced that they have already received the first proposals for next year's programme. They will be studied this week, with early preparations for February 2026 already planned.

This year's edition of the carnival was special for many reasons. The arrival of new patronage has brought a fresh start and a sense of harmony among citizens. The parade itself was bigger, louder and, as always, sensational.

Carnival in the province

This week, the carnivals spread through the province, with final celebrations marking the end. In Alhaurín el Grande, the competition for best carnival group begins today, while the street parades and activities will take place over the weekend.

A carnival group competition will also be held in Marbella. One of the highlights of the programme in the town will take place in the Parque de la Represa on Saturday, where various groups will sing and perform.